Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers question ex-model who says he sexually assaulted her

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers have sought to raise doubts about an ex-model’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in her teens, portraying her as a wannabe actor who tried to leverage the former studio boss.

“You believed that if you had consensual sex with Mr Weinstein, you’d get your foot in the door and become a movie star,” defence lawyer Mike Cibella said.

“No, that’s not what happened,” Kaja Sokola responded.

“I never had a consensual relation with Mr Weinstein.”

Throughout a day of questioning, Mr Cibella sought to suggest that Ms Sokola had not told the full story of her interactions with Weinstein.

Kaja Sokola walks outside court during Harvey Weinstein’s trial at state court in Manhattan in New York (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

At one point, Mr Cibella repeatedly asked whether she invited Weinstein up to a New York apartment – and into the bedroom – where she was staying in 2005.

She denied it.

“I didn’t want any shortcuts from Mr Weinstein. I wanted him to be honest with me,” Ms Sokola said at a later point, her voice growing heated.

She said the Oscar-winning producer promised to help her fulfil her acting ambitions but instead “broke my dreams, and he broke my self-esteem”.

The Polish psychotherapist has accused Weinstein of repeatedly sexually abusing her when she was a teenage fashion model.

Some of those allegations are beyond the legal time limit for criminal charges, but Weinstein faces a criminal sex act charge over Ms Sokola’s claim that he forced oral sex on her in 2006.

Prosecutors added the charge to the landmark #MeToo case last year, after an appeals court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 conviction.

The guilty verdict pertained to allegations from two other women, who have also given evidence or are expected at the retrial.

Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty and denies ever sexually assaulting anyone.

Polish-born Ms Sokola, 39, had a jet-setting modelling career as a teenager.

She gave evidence earlier this week that Weinstein exploited her youthful interest in an acting career to subject her to unwanted sexual advances, starting days after they met in 2002, while she was a 16-year-old on a modelling trip to New York.

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial in New York (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

She told jurors that four years later, when she was 19, Weinstein lured her to a hotel room by saying he had a script for her to see, then pinned her down on a bed and performed oral sex on her as she implored him not to.

Ms Sokola never got a full-fledged role in a Weinstein movie, though he did arrange for her to be an extra in 2007’s The Nanny Diaries.

Her scene ultimately got cut, she said.

His company also wrote her a recommendation letter to an acting school.

She said she had not been able to afford it.

Ms Sokola sued Weinstein several years ago over the alleged 2002 incident, and she ultimately received about 3.5 million dollars in compensation.

Her suits never mentioned the alleged 2006 assault.

She said on Thursday that she had had a tougher time coming to terms with it than she did with the alleged 2002 sex abuse.

Mr Cibella underscored the omission, and he suggested that she sued to gain financial independence and be able to leave her now-estranged husband.

On the contrary, she said, she was working two jobs and out-earning him.

Mr Cibella also pointed to differences in some details of Ms Sokola’s evidence this week and what she told a grand jury last year, including the month of the alleged 2002 sexual abuse.

The lawyer further noted that Ms Sokola is pursuing various legal pathways to stay in the US long term, and her involvement in the criminal case could help with one of them.

Ms Sokola is expected to continue giving evidence next week.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted, but Ms Sokola has given her permission to be identified.