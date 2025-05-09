Danish PM says ‘you cannot spy against an ally’ after reports on US activities

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said “you cannot spy against an ally” after reports that the United States has stepped up intelligence gathering on Greenland.

The semi-autonomous Danish territory is coveted by US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Denmark summoned the top American diplomat in the country for an explanation following a Wall Street Journal report which said several high-ranking officials under the US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, had directed intelligence agency heads to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement and sentiment about American resource extraction there.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Ms Frederiksen referred to the report as “rumours” in an international newspaper.

In response to questions about the Journal’s report, Ms Gabbard’s office released a statement noting that she had made three “criminal” referrals to the US justice department over intelligence community leaks.

“The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicising and leaking classified information,” Ms Gabbard wrote.

“They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy. Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Greenland’s Prime Minister said last month that US statements about the mineral-rich Arctic island have been disrespectful and it “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone”.