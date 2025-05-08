India fires attack drones into Pakistan and some shot down – Pakistani military

India has fired attack drones into Pakistan, with one wounding four soldiers, the Pakistani military said, a day after missiles struck several locations and killed more than two dozen people.

Several drones were shot down, officials said.

Hours after the first drone attacks, India’s Defence Ministry said it targeted air defence systems in several locations in Pakistan, but did not say whether it used drones.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have soared since gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir last month.

India accused Pakistan of being behind the assault but Islamabad denies that.

A resident stands next to a house damaged by Pakistani artillery shelling in Indian-controlled Kashmir (Junaid Bhat/AP)

Indian strikes on Wednesday killed 31 civilians, including women and children, according to Pakistani officials.

More people were killed on both sides of the border in heavy exchanges of fire that followed. It was their worst confrontation since 2019, when the rivals came close to war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to avenge the deaths in the strikes, raising fears that the two countries could be headed towards another all-out conflict.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been shaped by conflict and mutual suspicion, most notably in their competing claims over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

India fired several Israeli-made Harop drones at Pakistan overnight and into Thursday afternoon, according to army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif.

Pakistani forces shot down 25, he said. A civilian was killed and another wounded when debris from a downed drone fell in the province of Sindh.

One drone damaged a military site near the city of Lahore and wounded four soldiers, and another fell in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital, according to Lt Gen Sharif.

“The armed forces are neutralising them as we speak,” he said on the state-run Pakistan Television early Thursday afternoon.

Rubble surrounds a building that was hit by an Indian missile attack, near Bahawalpur, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province (Asim Tanveer/AP)

The Harop drone, produced by Israel’s IAI, is one of several in India’s inventory, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Military Balance report.

According to IAI, the Harop combines the capabilities of a drone and a missile and can operate at long ranges.

In Lahore, local police official Mohammad Rizwan said a drone was downed near Walton Airport, an airfield in a residential area about 16 miles from the border with India that also contains military installations.

Local media reported that two additional drones were shot down in other cities in the province of Punjab, of which Lahore is the capital.

In Punjab’s district of Chakwal, a drone crashed into farmland. Authorities have secured the wreckage and are investigating the drone’s origin and purpose.

With tensions high, India evacuated thousands of people from villages near the two countries’ highly militarised frontier in Kashmir. Tens of thousands of people slept in shelters overnight, officials and residents said.

About 2,000 villagers also fled their homes in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Flights remained suspended at more than two dozen airports across northern and western regions in India, according to travel advisories by multiple airlines. Pakistan has suspended flights at four of its airports – Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot – according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

India’s Foreign Ministry said that 13 civilians were killed and 59 wounded the previous day during exchanges of fire across the de facto border. An Indian soldier was also killed by shelling on Wednesday, according to the Indian army.

Pakistani officials said six people have been killed near the highly militarised frontier in exchanges of fire over the past day.