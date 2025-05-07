Trump pledges more on Gaza peace plan as Israeli strikes kill dozens

US President Donald Trump has said his administration will soon have more to say on a plan for Gaza – which may include a new push for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the release of hostages and an influx of aid to Palestinians.

“You’ll be knowing probably in the next 24 hours,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

It came after officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes across the region killed at least 92 people, including women, children and a local journalist, as Israel prepares to ramp up its campaign in the strip, with the war now entering its 20th month.

Two Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in central Gaza killed at least 33 people and wounded 86, including several children, though the actual death toll is likely higher, according to health officials.

Wednesday’s strikes included two attacks on a crowded market area in Gaza City, health officials said.

The strikes included one attack on Tuesday night on a school sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians, which killed 27 people, officials from the Al-Aqsa Hospital said, including nine women and three children.

It was the fifth time since the war began that the school has been struck.

An early morning strike on another school-turned-shelter in Gaza City killed 16 people, according to officials at Al-Ahli Hospital, while strikes on targets in other areas killed at least 16 others.

A makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

A large column of smoke rose and fires pierced the dark skies above the school shelter in Bureij, a built-up urban refugee camp in central Gaza. Paramedics and rescuers rushed to pull people out from the blaze.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the strikes.

Israel blames Hamas for the death toll because it operates from civilian infrastructure, including schools.

The new bloodshed comes days after Israel approved a plan to intensify its operations in the Palestinian enclave, which would include seizing Gaza, holding on to captured territories, forcibly displacing Palestinians to southern Gaza and taking control of aid distribution along with private security companies.

Israel is also calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers to carry out the plan.

Israel says the plan will be gradual and will not be implemented until after Mr Trump wraps up his visit to the region later this month.

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Any escalation of fighting would be likely to drive up the death toll.

And with Israel already controlling some 50% of Gaza, increasing its hold on the territory, for an indefinite amount of time, could open up the potential for a military occupation, which would raise questions about how Israel plans to have the territory governed, especially at a time when it is considering how to implement Mr Trump’s vision to take over Gaza.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 52,000 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian health officials. The officials do not distinguish between combatants and civilians in their count.

Mr Trump stunned many in Israel on Tuesday when he declared that only 21 of the 59 hostages remaining in Gaza were still alive.

Israel insists that figure stands at 24, although an Israeli official said there was “serious concern” for the lives of three captives.

US president Donald Trump stunned many in Israel when he said only 21 of the 59 hostages remaining in Gaza were still alive (Evan Vucci/AP)

The official said there had been no sign of life from these three, whom the official did not identify.

He said that until there was evidence proving otherwise, the three were considered to be alive.

The official said the families of the captives were updated on these developments.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the families of the captives, demanded from Israel’s government that if there was “new information being kept from us, give it to us immediately”.

It also called for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the war in Gaza until all hostages were returned.

“This is the most urgent and important national mission,” it said on a post on X.

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Since Israel ended a ceasefire with the Hamas militant group in mid-March, it has unleashed strikes on Gaza that have killed hundreds and has captured swaths of territory.

Before the truce ended, Israel halted all humanitarian aid into the territory, including food, fuel and water, setting off what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis in 19 months of war.

Key interlocutors Qatar and Egypt said on Wednesday that mediation efforts were “ongoing and consistent”.

But Israel and Hamas remain far apart on how they see the war ending.

Israel says it will not end the war until Hamas’s governing and military capabilities are dismantled, something it has failed to do in 19 months of war.

Hamas says it is prepared to release all of the hostages for an end to the war and a long-term truce with Israel.

Recent Israeli airstrikes targeted a power plant and Sanaa Airport in Sanaa, Yemen (Osamah Abdulrahman/AP)

Against the backdrop of the plans to intensify the campaign in Gaza, fighting has also escalated between Israel and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Houthis fired a ballistic missile earlier this week that landed on the grounds of Israel’s main international airport. Israel responded with a series of airstrikes over two days, whose targets included the airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis have been striking Israel and targets in a main Red Sea shipping route since the war began in solidarity with the Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said the US would halt a nearly two-months-long campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, after the rebel group agreed not to target US ships.

The Israeli official said the deal came as a surprise to Israel and that it was concerned by it because of what it meant for the continuation of hostilities between it and the Houthis.