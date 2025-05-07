Shropshire Star
Private Japanese lunar lander enters orbit around moon

Tokyo-based ispace is targeting the first week of June for Resilience to reach the surface.

By contributor Marcia Dunn, Associated Press
Published
Photo provided by ispace in January 2025 showing the Resilience lunar lander
Photo provided by ispace in January 2025 showing the Resilience lunar lander (ispace/AP)

A private lunar lander from Japan is circling the moon with another month to go before it attempts a touchdown.

Tokyo-based ispace said on Wednesday morning its Resilience lander had entered lunar orbit.

“The countdown to lunar landing has now officially begun,” the company said in a statement.

SpaceX launched Resilience with US-based Firefly Aerospace’s lunar lander in January.

Firefly got there first in March, becoming the first private outfit to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon without crashing or falling over.

Another American company, Intuitive Machines, landed a spacecraft on the moon a few days later, but it ended up sideways in a crater.

Now ispace is targeting the first week of June for Resilience’s touchdown. The company’s first lander crashed into the moon in 2023.

The lander holds a mini rover equipped with a scoop to gather lunar dirt for analysis as well as other experiments.

