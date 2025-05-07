Private Japanese lunar lander enters orbit around moon

A private lunar lander from Japan is circling the moon with another month to go before it attempts a touchdown.

Tokyo-based ispace said on Wednesday morning its Resilience lander had entered lunar orbit.

“The countdown to lunar landing has now officially begun,” the company said in a statement.

SpaceX launched Resilience with US-based Firefly Aerospace’s lunar lander in January.

This photo provided by ispace in January 2025 shows the company’s Micro Rover (ispace/AP

Firefly got there first in March, becoming the first private outfit to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon without crashing or falling over.

Another American company, Intuitive Machines, landed a spacecraft on the moon a few days later, but it ended up sideways in a crater.

Now ispace is targeting the first week of June for Resilience’s touchdown. The company’s first lander crashed into the moon in 2023.

The lander holds a mini rover equipped with a scoop to gather lunar dirt for analysis as well as other experiments.