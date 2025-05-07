Netanyahu: There is ‘doubt’ whether three of the remaining hostages are alive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday there is “doubt” about the survival of three hostages previously believed to be alive in Gaza.

The statement came a day after US President Donald Trump said only 21 of 24 hostages believed alive had survived.

The news sent families of remaining captives in Gaza into panic.

Hamas has said it is prepared to release all the hostages in return for an end to the war and a long-term truce with Israel.

Earlier, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the families of the captives, demanded from Israel’s government that if there is “new information being kept from us, give it to us immediately”.

It also called for Mr Netanyahu to halt the nearly 20-month war in Gaza until all hostages are returned.

“This is the most urgent and important national mission,” it said on a post on X.

Hamas militants killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 during their cross-border attack on southern Israel on October 7 2023.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 52,000 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian health officials. The officials do not distinguish between combatants and civilians in their count.