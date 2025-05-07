Eleven teachers killed after dumper truck collides with minibus in Indonesia

Eleven people died, all of them early years teachers, when a dumper truck crashed into a minibus in Indonesia’s Central Java province, officials have said.

The truck, loaded with construction materials, collided with the minibus on a downhill road before crashing into a house in Kalijambe village, in Purwerjo district.

The minibus was carrying a group of teachers from Magelang district who were attending a funeral in Purworejo district, the local disaster management agency said in a statement.

“The truck allegedly lost control and hit the minibus,” Andry Agustiano, the Purworejo police chief, said.

He added that police officers had immediately opened an investigation.

Several ambulances transported the bodies and other injured victims, including the truck driver and the owner of the house, to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia because of poor safety standards and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, a bus carrying 34 passengers sped out of control and overturned in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province, killing at least 12 people.

Last year, a bus carrying 61 students and teachers returning from an outing to a secondary school in Depok, just outside Jakarta, hit cars and motorbikes after its brakes failed, killing 11 students and injuring dozens of others.