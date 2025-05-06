Trump radiates warmth for meeting with Canada’s new prime minister

President Donald Trump welcomed Canada’s new prime minister Mark Carney with a bit of menace on social media, only to then turn on the charm and hospitality once the two leaders were sitting together in the Oval Office.

“I just want to congratulate you,” Mr Trump told Mr Carney on his election win as they met in front of reporters.

“Ran a really great race. I watched the debate. I thought you were excellent.”

As the two countries struggle over a trade war sparked by Mr Trump’s tariff hikes, the US president gave a full display of his unique mix of graciousness and aggression.

President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

Shortly before Mr Carney’s arrival, Mr Trump said on social media that the United States didn’t need “anything” from its northern neighbour, a contrast to his public warmth in the Oval Office.

“I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidising Canada by 200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain.”

Mr Trump’s claim defies the underlying economic data as the United States depends on oil produced in Canada, in addition to an array of other goods that cross border trade have helped to make more affordable in ways that benefit growth.

The United States also runs a trade deficit in goods with Canada of 63 billion dollars, much lower than the figure cited by Mr Trump.

But once in the Oval Office, Mr Trump showered his counterpart with compliments and radiated warmth, saying that “Canada chose a very talented person, a very good person”.

Mr Carney won the job of prime minister by promising to confront the increased aggression shown by Mr Trump, even as he has preserved the calm demeanour of an economist who has led the central banks of both Canada and the United Kingdom.

Mr Trump has splintered a decades-old alliance by saying he wants to make Canada the 51st US state and levying steep tariffs against an essential partner in the manufacturing of autos and the supply of oil, electricity and other goods.

The outrage provoked by Mr Trump enabled Mr Carney’s Liberal Party to score a stunning comeback victory last month as the ongoing trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty have outraged voters.

The Republican president has repeatedly threatened that he intends to make Canada the “51st state”.

He said in an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press that aired on Sunday that the border is an “artificial line” that prevents the two territories from forming a “beautiful country”.