Alberta’s leader open to referendum on leaving Canada

The premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta said she will hold a referendum on separation from Canada next year if a petition reaches the required number of signatures.

Speaking on a livestream address, Danielle Smith said she does not support the province leaving Canada and expressed hope for a “path forward” for a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.

“Should Ottawa, for whatever reason, continue to attack our province as they have done over the last decade, ultimately that will be for Albertans to decide,” she said. “I will accept their judgement.”

Her announcement comes just one week after Prime Minister Mark Carney led the Liberal Party to a fourth consecutive federal government.

It also comes as US President Donald Trump continues to threaten Canada with tariffs and talk of the country becoming the 51st state.

Mr Carney and Mr Trump are scheduled to meet in the White House on Tuesday.

Ms Smith’s United Conservative government recently introduced legislation that, if passed, would reduce the bar petitioners need to meet to trigger a provincial referendum.

The bill would change citizen-initiated referendum rules to require a petition signed by 10% of eligible voters in a previous general election, down from 20 % of total registered voters. Applicants would also get 120 days, rather than 90, to collect the required 177,000 signatures.

Ms Smith accused previous federal Liberal governments of introducing different legislations that hamstrung Alberta’s ability to produce and export oil, which she said has cost the province billions of dollars.

She also said she does not want the federal government meddling in provincial issues.

“We don’t ask for special treatment or handouts,” she said. “We just want to be free to develop and export that incredible wealth of resources we have.

“Freedom to choose how we provide health care, education and other needed social services to our people, even if it’s done differently than what Ottawa has in mind.”

After meeting with Mr Carney, she said he “had some promising things to say about changing the direction of his government’s anti-resources policies”.

Ms Smith said her government will appoint a negotiation team to try to bring an end to federal policies that have long irritated the province.

She will also chair an Alberta Next panel hosting a series of town halls to hear ideas and grievances.

The largely French-speaking province of Quebec held referendums in 1980 and 1995 over separation. Both failed.