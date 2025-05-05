Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen a day after Houthi rebels strike airport

Israel’s military says that it carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Red Sea city of Hodeida, a day after the Iranian-backed rebels launched a missile that hit Israel’s main airport.

The rebels’ media office said the United States and Israel launched at least six strikes on Monday afternoon that hit the crucial Hodeida port.

Other strikes hit a cement factory in the Bajil district in Hodeida province, the rebels said.

The Israeli military said more than 20 Israeli fighter jets took part in the operation, dropping more than 50 munitions on dozens of targets.

On Sunday, a missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s main international airport. Four people were lightly injured.

It was the first time a missile struck the grounds of Israel’s airport since the start of the war.

The Houthis claimed that the strikes were a joint Israeli-American operation.

However, a US defence official said US forces did not participate in the Israeli strikes on Yemen on Monday.

The strikes were not part of Operation Rough Rider, which is the ongoing US military operation against the Houthis in Yemen to prevent them from targeting ships in the Red Sea that started March 15.