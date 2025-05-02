Several injured as car drives into pedestrians in German city of Stuttgart

A vehicle drove into a group of pedestrians in the German city of Stuttgart on Thursday, injuring several people, some of them seriously, authorities said.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

While the Stuttgart fire department referred to the incident on Thursday as an “accident” in a post on X, police said it was too early to determine the cause.

The incident happened at an above-ground train stop in central Stuttgart, police said.

Several people were injured in the incident (Marco Krefting/dpa/AP)

The driver who was behind the wheel of the dark Mercedes was arrested, a police spokesperson said, according to news agency dpa.

An investigation was under way, and the area was cordoned off as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examined the scene.

Witnesses were being interviewed, and the train service through the area was suspended.

Photos from the scene showed plastic gloves, blankets and bags scattered on the ground near the vehicle.