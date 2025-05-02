China evaluating US overtures for trade talks, but tariffs remain an obstacle

China’s Commerce Ministry confirmed Beijing is evaluating multiple approaches by the Trump administration for trade talks.

However, in a ministry statement it said one-sided tariffs of up to 145% remain an obstacle, undermining trust.

The statement reiterated China’s stance that is open to talks, but also that Beijing is determined to fight if it must.

“The tariff and trade wars were unilaterally initiated by the US, if the US side wants to talk, it should show its sincerity and be ready to take action on issues such as correcting wrong practices and cancelling the unilateral imposition of tariffs,” it said.

President Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The statement cited an unnamed ministry spokesperson as saying that Beijing had taken note of various statements by senior US officials indicating a willingness to negotiate over tariffs.

“At the same time, the US has recently taken the initiative to convey information to the Chinese side on a number of occasions through relevant parties, hoping to talk with the Chinese side. In this regard, the Chinese side is making an assessment,” it said.

But it emphasised that China would regard overtures without a change in US President Donald Trump’s sharp tariff hikes as insincere.

“Saying one thing but doing another, or even attempting to engage in coercion and blackmail under the guise of talks, will not work on the Chinese side,” it said.

China is in the midst of a public holiday, with government offices closed.

Beijing has responded to Mr Trump’s tariff hikes by raising its own duties on imports of US products to as high as 125%.

It has also tightened restrictions on exports to the US of certain strategically important minerals and stopped importing a wide range of US farm products.