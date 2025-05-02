Army plans for a potential parade on Trump’s birthday call for 6,600 soldiers

Detailed army plans for a potential military parade on US President Donald Trump’s birthday in June call for more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly a couple thousand civilians.

The planning documents, obtained by The Associated Press, are dated April 29 and 30 and have not been publicly released.

They represent the US Army’s most recent blueprint for its long-planned 250th anniversary festival on the National Mall and the newly added element — a large military parade Mr Trump has long wanted but is still being discussed.

The army anniversary happens to coincide with Mr Trump’s 79th birthday on June 14.

President Donald Trump, centre, gestures as he walks from Marine One before boarding Air Force One (AP/Luis M. Alvarez)

While the slides do not include any price estimates, it would likely cost tens of millions of dollars to put on a parade of that size.

Costs would include the movement of military vehicles, equipment, aircraft and troops from across the country to Washington and the need to feed and house thousands of service members.

High costs halted Mr Trump’s push for a parade in his first term, and the tanks and other heavy vehicles that are part of the Army’s latest plans have raised concerns from city officials about damage to roads.

Asked about plans for a parade, army spokesman Steve Warren said on Thursday that no final decisions have been made.

Colonel Dave Butler, another army spokesman, added the army is excited about the plans for its anniversary.

“We want to make it into an event that the entire nation can celebrate with us,” he said.

Others familiar with the documents, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been finalised, said they represent the army’s plans as it prepares for any White House approval of the parade.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There has been no formal approval yet. Changes to the plans have been made in recent weeks and more are likely.

Some equipment and troops were already going to be included in the Army’s birthday celebration, which has been in the works for more than a year.

The festival was set to involve an array of activities and displays on the National Mall, including a fitness competition, climbing wall, armoured vehicles, Humvees, helicopters and other equipment.

A parade would increase the equipment and troops involved. According to the plans, as many as 6,300 of the service members would be marching in the parade, while the remainder would be responsible for other tasks and support.

The army’s early festival plans did not include a parade, but officials confirmed last month the army had started discussions about adding one.

The plans say the parade would showcase the army’s 250 years of service and foresee bringing in soldiers from at least 11 corps and divisions nationwide. Those could include a Stryker battalion with two companies of Stryker vehicles, a tank battalion and two companies of tanks, an infantry battalion with Bradley vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, Howitzers and infantry vehicles.

There would be seven army bands and a parachute jump by the Golden Knights. And documents suggest that civilian participants would include historical vehicles and aircraft, and two bands, along with people from veterans’ groups, military colleges and reenactor organisations.

According to the plan, the parade would be classified as a national special security event, and that request has been submitted by the National Park Service and is under review.

And it is expected that the evening parade will be followed by a concert and fireworks.

One of the documents raises concerns about some limitations, which include where troops would be housed and “significant concerns regarding security requirements” as equipment flows into the city. It says the biggest unknown so far is which units would be participating.

In his first term, he proposed having a parade after seeing one in France on Bastille Day in 2017.

That plan was ultimately dumped due to the huge costs and other logistical issues.