Trump nominates Mike Waltz for UN envoy in national security team switch-up

President Donald Trump nominated his national security adviser Mike Waltz to serve as United Nations ambassador in a major shake-up of his national security team.

The president said secretary of state Marco Rubio will serve simultaneously as acting national security adviser while maintaining his position at the State Department.

Mr Trump announced the moves shortly after news broke that Mr Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, were departing the administration, just weeks after it was revealed that Mr Waltz added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be acting national security adviser (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Trump said Mr Rubio will continue to serve as secretary of state.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN.”

There is precedent for the secretary of state to serve simultaneously as national security adviser. Henry Kissinger held both positions from 1973 to 1975.

Mr Waltz came under searing scrutiny in March after revelations that he added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on the encrypted messaging app Signal, which was used to discuss planning for a sensitive March 15 military operation against Houthi militants in Yemen.

Mr Trump’s decision to move Mr Waltz to the UN comes weeks after he pulled his pick for the job, Elise Stefanik, from consideration.

Ms Stefanik went through a confirmation hearing, but her nomination was pulled in March because her vote to advance Mr Trump’s agenda remains crucial to Republicans in the House.

“I’m deeply honoured to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation,” Mr Waltz said of the nomination.