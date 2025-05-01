Thousands across the globe march to celebrate May Day and protest over tariffs

From Tokyo to Turin, Taipei to Paris, tens of thousands marched in May Day rallies that spotlighted growing anger over US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff agenda and fears of global economic turmoil.

In France, union leaders condemned the “Trumpisation” of world politics.

In Italy, protesters paraded a puppet of the American president through the streets of Turin.

And in Germany, unionists warned that extended workdays and anti-immigrant rhetoric were eroding hard-won labour protections.

Members of the Korean confederation of trade unions gather to attend a rally on May Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The holiday, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, honours the struggles and achievements of workers and the labour movement.

Rallies are expected across the United States as well, including in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

Across multiple countries, Mr Trump’s agenda was cited as a source of concern.

In the United States, organisers said their message this year focused on fighting Mr Trump’s approach targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.

Taiwanese workers shout slogans during a May Day rally in Taipei (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

In Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te referenced new US tariffs under Mr Trump as he promoted a proposed spending bill aimed at stabilising the job market and supporting livelihoods.

In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that “tariff wars and policies of Trump” threatened local industries.

In Japan, Mr Trump’s image loomed over the day quite literally, as a truck in the Tokyo march carried a doll made to resemble him.

There, participants’ demands ranged from higher wages and gender equality to health care, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under overcast skies in Taipei, about 2,500 Taiwanese union members began a march at the presidential office, representing sectors from fisheries to telecommunications. Protesters warned that Mr Trump’s tariffs could cost jobs.

In Manila, thousands of Filipino workers marched near the presidential palace, where police blocked access with barricades.

Protesters demanded higher wages and stronger protections for local jobs and businesses.

In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto greeted thousands of workers who cheered him in Jakarta’s National Monument Park.

“The government that I lead will work as hard as possible to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” Mr Subianto told the crowd.

Los Angeles is expected to host one of the world’s largest May Day events this year, and a banner there summarised the day’s theme: “One Struggle, One Fight – Workers Unite.”