North Korea and Russia begin work on first road link

North Korea and Russia have begun building their first road link with the construction of a bridge over a border river hailed as a major development which will further expand their ties.

Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Wednesday that the bridge would be one kilometre long and its construction is expected to take one-and-a-half years, and North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the bridge would expand cross-border travel of people, tourism and circulation of commodities.

Relations and exchange programmes between the two countries have been flourishing in recent years with North Korea supplying ammunition and troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Officials from North Korea and Russia stand in front of a monument to mark a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a bridge between the two countries, in Rason Municipality, North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

One railway bridge and air service already connect North Korea and Russia and in June 2024, the two countries agreed to construct a bridge for road vehicles over the Tumen River, which runs along North Korea’s borders with Russia and China.

On Thursday, North Korea and Russia simultaneously held a ground-breaking ceremony for the bridge’s construction in their respective border cities, according to the two countries’ state media agencies.

The agencies said North Korean premier Pak Thae Song and Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the ceremony via video links.

Mr Pak said the bridge’s construction would be remembered as “a historic monument” in bilateral ties, KCNA reported on Thursday.

“This is a big milestone for Russian-Korean relation,” Mr Mishustin said, according to Tass. “We are creating a reliable basis for closer cooperation between our two countries, a road for an open and fruitful dialogue.”

On Monday, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had sent combat troops to Russia to help it reclaim parts of the Kursk region which Ukraine forces seized last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea and promised not to forget the sacrifices of North Korean soldiers for Russia.

According to a South Korean government intelligence assessment shared with lawmakers on Wednesday, North Korea has sent about 15,000 soldiers to Russia and 4,700 of them have been killed or wounded.

In return for North Korea’s supply of conventional arms, Russia has given it air defence missiles, electronic warfare equipment, drones and technology for spy satellite launches, according to the South Korean assessment.