Greene writes to Tory voters urging them to back Lib Dems following defection

A Liberal Democrat MSP who defected from the Scottish Conservatives has urged their voters to back his new party.

Jamie Greene crossed the floor last month as he hit out at his previous party’s “Reform-lite” agenda.

In a letter sent to voters who have previously backed the Tories, he claimed the party’s agenda under new leader Russell Findlay is “Trump-esque in style and substance”.

The drive to convert Tory voters comes after Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was spotted lunching with Conservative Maurice Golden in Edinburgh, with neither denying the attempts made to convince him to defect.

Mr Greene said: “It talks about what it stands against, but has little to say about what it stands for.

“Most importantly, the broad church it was once shifted further and further to the right, alienating many of its members, voters, and in my case its elected representatives.

“I couldn’t go on. So I joined the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

“I’ve found a party that is upbeat and positive. They believe in decency and respect in public life. Getting things done for our local communities is their bread and butter. That’s what politics is all about, after all. Getting stuff done.

“So my challenge to you is this: If you feel like I did, politically homeless and scunnered with the Scottish Conservatives, do something about it.

“Come and join me in the Scottish Liberal Democrats and you will be made to feel most welcome, I assure you.

“The language of far-right division doesn’t make people’s lives better. It won’t make Scotland and its communities any better. A positive and inclusive platform does.”

But the Scottish Tories claimed the letters could result in a boost for the party.

“The man who enthusiastically campaigned and voted for Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reforms can send as many letters as he wants,” a spokesman for the party said. “We’ll post them for him.

“Not a single pro-UK voter will be persuaded by someone who thinks the SNP are right on so many critical issues.

“If anything, this letter will boost support for the Scottish Conservatives.”