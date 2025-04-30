Shropshire Star
Close

US economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt business

The January-March expansion was the slowest in almost three years and was down from 2.4% in the last three months of 2024.

By contributor Paul Wiseman, Associated Press
Published
Last updated
Shipping containers at Guangzhou Port in the Nansha district in southern China’s Guangdong province
Imports shaved five percentage points off first-quarter growth (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The US economy shrank 0.3% from January through March, the first drop in three years.

It was slowed by a surge in imports as companies in the United States tried to bring in foreign goods before President Donald Trump imposed massive tariffs.

The January-March expansion was the slowest in almost three years and was down from 2.4% in the last three months of 2024.

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has imposed massive tariffs (Alex Brandon/AP)

Imports shaved five percentage points off first-quarter growth.

Consumer spending also slowed sharply.

Federal government spending plunged 5.1%.

But business investment rose at a 21.9% clip as companies poured money into equipment.

And a category within the GDP data that measures the economy’s underlying strength rose at a healthy 3% annual rate from January through March, up from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items such as exports, inventories and government spending.

Mr Trump inherited a solid economy that had grown steadily despite high interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

His erratic trade policies – including 145% tariffs on China – have paralysed businesses and threatened to raise prices and hurt consumers.

Similar stories
Most popular