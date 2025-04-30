US economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt business

The US economy shrank 0.3% from January through March, the first drop in three years.

It was slowed by a surge in imports as companies in the United States tried to bring in foreign goods before President Donald Trump imposed massive tariffs.

The January-March expansion was the slowest in almost three years and was down from 2.4% in the last three months of 2024.

President Donald Trump has imposed massive tariffs (Alex Brandon/AP)

Imports shaved five percentage points off first-quarter growth.

Consumer spending also slowed sharply.

Federal government spending plunged 5.1%.

But business investment rose at a 21.9% clip as companies poured money into equipment.

And a category within the GDP data that measures the economy’s underlying strength rose at a healthy 3% annual rate from January through March, up from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items such as exports, inventories and government spending.

Mr Trump inherited a solid economy that had grown steadily despite high interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

His erratic trade policies – including 145% tariffs on China – have paralysed businesses and threatened to raise prices and hurt consumers.