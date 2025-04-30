Ukraine says it’s ready to sign a key rare-minerals deal sought by the US

Ukraine is prepared to sign a landmark mineral resources agreement with the United States in Washington on Wednesday, according to two senior Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, was in Washington on Wednesday to help sew up technical aspects of the deal, according to two senior Ukrainian officials.

Although the main part of the agreement had been settled, there were still hurdles to overcome, said a senior Ukrainian official.

For Ukraine, the deal is seen as key to ensuring its access to future US military aid.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: “Truly, this is a strategic deal for the creation of an investment partner fund.

“This is truly an equal and good international deal on joint investment in the development and restoration of Ukraine between the governments of the United States and Ukraine.”

US President Donald Trump indicated in February that he wanted access to Ukraine’s rare earth materials as a condition for continuing US support in the war, describing it as reimbursement for the billions of dollars in aid the US has given to Kyiv.

But talks stalled after a tense Oval Office meeting of US and Ukrainian leaders, and reaching an agreement since then has proven difficult and strained relations between Washington and Kyiv.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House that the Trump administration was ready to sign off on a deal, but that there was still work to do.

“The Ukrainians decided last night to make some last-minute changes,” Mr Bessent said when asked about reports that Ukraine was ready to agree to the pact.

“We’re sure that they will reconsider that. And we are ready to sign this afternoon if they are.”

He did not elaborate as to the late changes he said Ukraine had made.

Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The US is seeking access to more than 20 raw materials deemed strategically critical to its interests, including some non-minerals such as oil and natural gas.

Among them are Ukraine’s deposits of titanium, which is used for making aircraft wings and other aerospace manufacturing, and uranium, which is used for nuclear power, medical equipment and weapons.

Ukraine also has lithium, graphite and manganese, which are used in electric vehicle batteries.

The Ukrainian Cabinet approved the agreement on Wednesday, empowering Mr Svyrydenko to sign it in Washington.

Once signed by both sides, the deal would need to be ratified by the Ukrainian Parliament before it could take effect.

Firefighters put out a fire following a Russian drone attack that hit apartment buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

In Moscow, a senior Kremlin official said on Wednesday that clinching a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war “is far too complex to be done quickly”, as the US labours to bring momentum to peace efforts and expresses frustration over the slow progress.

The negotiations come amid rocky progress in Washington’s push to stop the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin backs calls for a ceasefire before peace negotiations, “but before it’s done, it’s necessary to answer a few questions and sort out a few nuances,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Mr Putin is also ready for direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions to seek a peace deal, he added.

“We realise that Washington wants to achieve quick progress, but we hope for understanding that the Ukrainian crisis settlement is far too complex to be done quickly,” Mr Peskov said.

Meanwhile, a night-time Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, wounded at least 45 civilians, officials said.

The United Nations reported that Ukrainian civilians have been killed or wounded in attacks every day this year.

The UN Human Rights Office said in the report that in the first three months of this year, it had verified 2,641 civilian casualties in Ukraine.

That was almost 900 more than during the same period last year.

Also, between April 1 and April 24, civilian casualties in Ukraine were up 46% from the same weeks in 2024, it said.