Three people killed in shooting, say Swedish police

Swedish police said three people are confirmed dead after a shooting on Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are “investigating the incident as a murder”.

Police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who reported hearing loud bangs in central Uppsala.

A large area was cordoned off by police as they launched an investigation.

There was no immediate indication of motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator.

But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the suspect fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.