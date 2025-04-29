Three people killed in shooting, say Swedish police
Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the suspect fled the scene on an electric scooter.
By contributor Associated Press reporters
Published
Swedish police said three people are confirmed dead after a shooting on Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, and are “investigating the incident as a murder”.
Police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who reported hearing loud bangs in central Uppsala.
A large area was cordoned off by police as they launched an investigation.
There was no immediate indication of motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator.
But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the suspect fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.