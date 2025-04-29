Mark Carney’s Liberals projected to win Canadian election

Prime minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party was projected to win Canada’s federal election on Monday, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s annexation threats and trade war.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the national public broadcaster, said the Liberals will win more of parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservatives.

It was not clear yet if the Liberals will win an outright majority, which would allow them to pass legislation without needing help.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, right, and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in Ottawa, Canada (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Liberals looked headed for a crushing defeat until the American president started attacking Canada’s economy and threatening its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the 51st state.

Mr Trump’s actions infuriated Canadians and stoked a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

The opposition Conservative Party’s leader, Pierre Poilievre, hoped to make the election a referendum on former prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity declined towards the end of his decade in power as food and housing prices rose.

But Mr Trump attacked, Mr Trudeau resigned and Mr Carney – who is a former governor for both the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, became the Liberal Party’s leader and prime minister.