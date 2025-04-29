Israeli families appeal for return of loved ones’ remains from Gaza

Families of dead hostages whose bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza are pleading for the return of the remains of their loves ones.

Israeli authorities say Hamas is holding 24 living hostages in Gaza and the remains of roughly 35 more.

The families of the dead say their plight is urgent because they fear their loved ones will not return home for proper burial, which they see as a measure of closure to their ordeal.

“Every moment that passes decreases the chance that we can bring back the missing,” said Meital Weiss, whose father, Ilan Weiss, was killed during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack and his body taken into Gaza.

The plea was made hours before Israel begins marking its national Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks.

Since the war in Gaza resumed last month, there has been little recent progress to bring about a new ceasefire that would free more hostages.

Dead hostages are expected to be the last to be returned.