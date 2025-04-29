General Motors posts strong results but will reassess projections due to tariffs

General Motors posted strong financial results for its first quarter on Tuesday, but says it will reassess its expectations for 2025 due to auto tariffs.

The car maker is pushing back its conference call to discuss its guidance and quarterly results until Thursday, so that it can assess potential tariff changes.

Late on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump will possibly be dialling back on automotive tariffs, with anonymous sources claiming that he will stop duties on foreign-made cars from piling on top of other tariffs he implemented and easing some levies on foreign parts used to make cars in the US.

General Motors earned 2.78 billion dollars, or 3.35 dollars per share, for the three months ended March 31. A year earlier it earned 2.98 billion dollars, or 2.56 dollars per share.

Removing one-time charges and benefits, GM earned 2.78 dollars per share, topping the 2.68 dollars per share that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue climbed to 44.02 billion dollars from 43.01 billion.

GM’s stock declined more than 2% before the market opened.