First accuser gives evidence in Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial

The first of three accusers expected to give evidence at Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial has entered the witness box, reprising her testimony from his first trial five years ago.

Miriam Haley, a former TV and film production assistant, alleges that the former movie mogul forcibly performed oral sex on her at his New York City apartment in 2006.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who inherited the case from his predecessor, watched from the courtroom gallery as Ms Haley gave evidence.

She began by speaking about her hard upbringing in Finland and Sweden, her interest in the performing arts and her entry into the movie business as an assistant to the late Rocky Horror Picture Show producer Michael White.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Two of Ms Haley’s friends, who said she told them about the alleged assault, gave evidence last week.

She initially expressed reluctance to give evidence again after a New York appeals court last year overturned Weinstein’s landmark conviction and ordered a new trial.

The state’s Court of Appeals threw out his convictions and 23-year prison sentence and ordered a new trial after finding that the original one was tainted by “egregious” judicial rulings and prejudicial evidence.

Ms Haley did not look at Weinstein as she entered the courtroom through a side door and walked swiftly to the witness box, but was compelled to when a prosecutor asked her to point him out in court.

The ex-studio boss, sitting between his lawyers, looked at her as she passed by and again as she identified him from the stand.

In a sign of how hard-fought her evidence is likely to be, she had barely started answering a prosecutor’s questions when Weinstein’s lawyers objected to queries about physical abuse she says she suffered as a child.

She was allowed to answer, and her voice caught briefly afterwards before she composed herself.

Weinstein’s lawyers objected to similar questions at his first trial but were mostly overruled without much discussion. This time around, with a different judge, they are redoubling their efforts to peel away outer layers of evidence which they say are irrelevant or likely to confuse jurors.

Harvey Weinstein in state court in Manhattan (Jefferson Siegel/New York Times/AP)

Weinstein, 73, faces charges involving two women from his original trial in 2020: one count of criminal sex act in connection with Ms Haley’s allegations and one count of third-degree rape for allegedly assaulting then-aspiring actor Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

He is also being tried for the first time on an allegation from Kaja Sokola, a former model who was not a part of the first case. Weinstein is charged with one count of criminal sex act for allegedly forcing oral sex on Ms Sokola at a Manhattan hotel in 2006.

Ms Mann and Ms Sokola are also expected to give evidence.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denies raping or sexually assaulting anyone.

Ms Haley told the 2020 trial that Weinstein pushed her on to a bed at his Manhattan apartment in June 2006 and forced oral sex on her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, “No, please don’t do this, I don’t want it”.

Two of her friends told the court last Thursday that she told them about the alleged July 2006 sexual assault around that time.

Elizabeth Entin, her former roommate who also gave evidence at the first trial, said a shaken Ms Haley told her that month that Weinstein had forcibly performed oral sex on her. Ms Entin said she suggested Ms Haley call a lawyer, but her friend seemed disinclined.

Another friend, Christine Pressman, said she advised a “distraught” Ms Haley not to go to the police when she made a similar disclosure in August or September 2006.

Ms Haley, who has also gone by the name Mimi Haleyi, acknowledged in her earlier evidence that she kept in touch with Weinstein, exchanged warm messages with him, and accepted an invitation to his hotel room two weeks after the alleged assault, where he pulled her into bed for sex.

Under New York law applicable at the time, Weinstein has not been charged with rape in connection with Ms Haley’s allegations.