Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre loses his own seat in Canadian Parliament

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was voted out of his own seat in Parliament as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won Canada’s federal election, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected.

The loss of his seat representing his Ottawa district during Monday’s election capped a stunning decline in fortunes for the firebrand, who only a few months ago appeared to be a shoo-in to become Canada’s next prime minister and to shepherd the Conservatives back into power for the first time in a decade.

Mr Poilievre, a career politician, campaigned with Trump-like bravado, even taking a page from the “America First” president by adopting the slogan “Canada First”.

But his similarities to Mr Trump may have ultimately cost him and his party in Monday’s election.

After polls closed, the Liberals were projected to win more of Parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservatives. It was not immediately clear, though, if they would win an outright majority — at least 172 — or would need to rely on one of the smaller parties to pass legislation.

The Liberals looked headed for a crushing defeat until the American president started attacking Canada’s economy and threatening its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the 51st state.

Mr Trump’s actions infuriated Canadians and stoked a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

Mr Poilievre hoped to make the election a referendum on former prime minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity declined toward the end of his decade in power as food and housing prices rose.

But Mr Trump attacked, Mr Trudeau resigned and Mr Carney, a two-time central banker, became the Liberal Party’s leader and prime minister.