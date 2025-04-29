Canadian prime minister’s Liberals fall short of majority, broadcaster projects

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals fell short of winning an outright majority in Parliament, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected on Tuesday, and the party will have to seek help from other another, smaller party.

The Liberals were projected to win more of Parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservatives.

But the projected total of 169 would not be an outright majority, which would require at least 172 seats.

Mr Carney’s rival, populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, was in the lead until US President Donald Trump took aim at Canada with a trade war and threats to annex it as the 51st state.

Mr Poilievre not only lost his bid for prime minister Monday but was voted out of the Parliament seat that he held for 20 years.