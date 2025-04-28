Power outage in Spain and Portugal hits trains, traffic lights and cash machines

A blackout has brought much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill.

Subway and railway trains have been halted, phone service has been unavailable and traffic lights and cash machines have not been working for many of the 50 million people who live across the Iberian peninsula.

Spanish power distributor Red Electrica said that restoring power fully to the country and neighbouring Portugal could take six to 10 hours. By mid-afternoon, voltage was progressively being restored in the north, south and west of the peninsula, the company said.

The company declined to speculate on the causes of the huge blackout. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Centre issued a statement saying there was no sign the outage was due to a cyberattack.

Eduardo Prieto, head of operations at Red Electrica, told journalists it was unprecedented, calling the event “exceptional and extraordinary”.

The outage hit across Spain and Portugal, including their capitals, Madrid and Lisbon. Offices closed and traffic was gridlocked as traffic lights stopped working. It was not possible to make calls on some mobile phone networks, though some apps were working.

Motorists driving past traffic lights that stopped working following the power outage in Lisbon, Portugal (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

In Barcelona, residents walked into stores searching for battery-powered radios and civilians directed traffic at junctions along the Gran Via avenue that cuts through the city.

The countries have a combined population of more than 50 million people. It was not immediately clear how many were affected. It is rare to have such a widespread outage across the Iberian peninsula.

Authorities said the cause was not immediately known, though one Portuguese official said the problem appeared to be with the electricity distribution network in Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez convened an extraordinary meeting of Spain’s National Security Council and visited Red Electrica to follow efforts at restoring grid operations. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said he has spoken several times to Mr Sanchez and expected power to be restored by the end of the day

The Portuguese Cabinet convened an emergency meeting at the prime minister’s residence.

People check their mobile phones as they stand outside a closed subway station in Lisbon, Portugal (Armando Franca/AP)

Portugal’s government said the outage appeared to stem from problems outside of the country, an official told national news agency Lusa.

“It looks like it was a problem with the distribution network, apparently in Spain. It’s still being ascertained,” cabinet minister Leitao Amaro was quoted as saying.

Portuguese distributor E-Redes said the outage was due to “a problem with the European electricity system,” according to Portuguese newspaper Expresso. The company said it was compelled to cut power in specific areas to stabilise the network, according to Expresso.

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE said a major power outage hit several regions of the country just after midday local time, leaving its newsroom, Spain’s parliament in Madrid and subway stations across the country in the dark.

A graph on Spain’s electricity network website showing demand across the country indicated a steep drop at around 12.15pm from 27,500MW to near 15,000MW.

Spanish airports were operating on backup electrical systems and some flights were delayed, according to Aena, the company that runs 56 airports in Spain including Madrid and Barcelona.

Passengers wait outside Atocha train station during a nationwide power outage in Madrid (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

In Lisbon, terminals closed and throngs of tourists sat outside in the sun and the shade waiting for news about their flights.

“We haven’t seen any plane arriving or departing in the 50 minutes we’ve been waiting here,” Dutch tourist Marc Brandsma told The Associated Press.

Train services in both countries ground to a halt. Video aired on Spanish television showed people evacuating metro stations in Madrid and empty stations with trains stopped in Barcelona.

A security guard speaking with a woman outside a temporarily closed metro station during a nationwide power outage in Madrid (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The Spanish Parliament in Madrid closed and play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended. Three matches were under way when power went down.

Spain’s traffic department asked citizens to avoid using their cars as much as possible because of the power outage, which has affected traffic lights and electrical road signage.

Barcelona’s streets filled with throngs of people milling about in front of darkened shops and offices and exchanging information on what had happened.

Immediate concerns were which phone companies still had some, at least, spotty coverage, or where internet access might be found. Another concern was how to get home with the subway shut and public buses packed. Some took advantage of the lack of connectivity and transport to enjoy the sunshine on restaurant terraces.

People climb stairs in Lisbon old centre after an escalator stopped working (Armando Franca/AP)

In Terrassa, an industrial town 30 miles from Barcelona, stores selling generators were out of stock after people lined up to buy them.

In Portugal, a country of some 10.6 million people, the outage hit Lisbon and surrounding areas, as well as northern and southern parts. Portuguese police placed more officers on duty to direct traffic and cope with increased requests for help, including from people trapped in lifts.

Hospitals and other emergency services in both Spain and Portugal switched to generators. Petrol stations stopped working.

A hospital worker moves a patient during a nationwide power outage in Pamplona, northern Spain (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

Portugal’s National Authority for Emergencies and Civil Protection said backup power systems were operating.

Several Lisbon subway coaches were evacuated, reports said. Also in Portugal, courts stopped work and cash machines and electronic payment systems were affected.