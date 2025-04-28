One dead as Florida authorities declare ‘mass casualty incident’ over boat crash

One person died and several others were injured when a boat crashed into a ferry off the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

First responders gather on a beach near where the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater after the crash (Douglas R Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/AP)

All of those injured were on board the ferry, which was carrying more than 40 people. Police did not provide any information about the person who died.

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway Bridge and all patients and passengers were removed.

Police did not give any information about the boat that fled the scene.

Rescue workers gather at the Seminole boat ramp north of the crash scene (Douglas R Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/AP)

Authorities did not immediately provide the number of those who were hurt.

“All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured,” the post said.

Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Investigators search the wreckage of the Clearwater Ferry after the crash (Douglas R Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/AP)

Police warned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

The US Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the crash.