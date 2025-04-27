Several killed as car hits revellers at Filipino street festival in Vancouver

A car has struck revellers at a street festival celebrating Filipino culture in Canada, killing and injuring an unknown number of people.

Police said the vehicle entered a street in Vancouver where the Lapu Lapu Day festival was taking place just after 8pm local time on Saturday.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd,” the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

The exact number of dead or injured is yet to be confirmed.

The incident occurred during the Lapu Lapu Filipino community festival (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press/AP)

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene and the department’s Major Crime Section is overseeing the investigation, police said.

The festival was held in a South Vancouver neighbourhood.

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in photos from the scene.

Vancouver Mayor Kenneth Sim said in on social media: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

A number of people are believed to have been killed (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press/AP)

He said city officials would provide more information when possible.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian political figures posted messages expressing shock at the violence, condolences for victims and support for the community celebrating its heritage at the festival.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver,” Mr Carney said. “We are all mourning with you.”

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party who was at the festival earlier in the day, said: “As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience.”

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said: “My thoughts are with the Filipino community and all the victims targeted by this senseless attack. Thank-you to the first responders who are at the scene as we wait to hear more.”

David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, the province where Vancouver is located, said he was shocked and heartbroken. “We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed,” he added.