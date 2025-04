Iran’s president visits injured after port explosion kills at least 28 people

Iran’s president has visited those injured in a huge explosion that rocked one of the Islamic Republic’s main ports, a facility purportedly linked to an earlier delivery of a chemical ingredient used to make missile propellant.

The visit by President Masoud Pezeshkian came as the toll from Saturday’s blast at the Shahid Rajaei port outside of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, rose to 28 killed and about 1,000 others injured.

While Iran’s military sought to deny the delivery of ammonium perchlorate from China, new videos emerged showing an apocalyptic scene at the still-smouldering port.

A crater that appeared metres deep sat surrounded by burning smoke so dangerous that authorities closed schools and businesses in the area.

Iranian state television described the fire as being under control, saying emergency workers hope it will fully be extinguished later on Sunday. Overnight, helicopters and heavy cargo aircraft flew repeated sorties over the burning port, dumping seawater on the site.

Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of Iran’s Red Crescent society, offered the death toll and number of injured in a statement carried by an Iranian government website, saying only 190 of the injured remained in hospital on Sunday.

The provincial governor declared three days of mourning.

Private security firm Ambrey says the port received the missile fuel chemical in March. It was part of a shipment of ammonium perchlorate from China by two vessels to Iran, first reported in January by the Financial Times.

A helicopter drops water on the fire, amid clouds of thick black smoke (Meysam Mirzadeh/Tasnim News/AP)

The chemical used to make solid propellant for rockets was going to be used to replenish Iran’s missile stocks, which had been depleted by its direct attacks on Israel during the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Ship-tracking data analysed by The Associated Press put one of the vessels believed to be carrying the chemical in the vicinity in March, as Ambrey said.

“The fire was reportedly the result of improper handling of a shipment of solid fuel intended for use in Iranian ballistic missiles,” Ambrey said.

In a first reaction on Sunday, Iranian defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaeinik denied missile fuel had been imported through the port.

“No sort of imported and exporting consignment for fuel or military application was (or) is in the site of the port,” he told state television by telephone.

Men walk through debris following the massive explosion (Mohammad Rasoul Moradi/IRNA via AP)

He called foreign reports on the missile fuel baseless – but offered no explanation for what material detonated with such incredible force at the site. He said authorities would offer more information later.

It is unclear why Iran would not have moved the chemicals from the port, particularly after the Beirut port blast in 2020.

That explosion, caused by the ignition of hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,000 others.

However, Israel did target Iranian missile sites where Tehran uses industrial mixers to create solid fuel – meaning potentially it had no place to process the chemical.

Social media footage of the explosion on Saturday at Shahid Rajaei saw reddish-hued smoke rising from the fire just before the detonation. That suggests a chemical compound being involved in the blast, like in the Beirut explosion.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed several emergency aircraft to Bandar Abbas to provide assistance, Iran’s state-run Irna news agency reported on Sunday.