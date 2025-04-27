Car kills ‘number of people’ attending street festival in Vancouver

The driver of a car struck people at a street festival in Canada, killing and injuring an unknown number of people, police said.

The vehicle entered the street where people were attending a Filipino community festival just after 8pm local time on Saturday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd,” police said.

The exact number of dead or injured is yet to be confirmed.

The incident occurred during the Lapu Lapu Filipino community festival (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press/AP)

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was being held in a South Vancouver neighbourhood.

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.