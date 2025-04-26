Russia says all Ukrainian troops have left Kursk region as Zelensky meets Trump

All Ukrainian troops have been forced from parts of Russia’s Kursk region, which Moscow lost control of last year to a surprise Ukrainian incursion, Russia’s top general said in a Kremlin meeting.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff for Russia’s armed forces, gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the news in a meeting on Saturday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news outlet Interfax.

Ukrainian officials did not confirm the claim.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian chief of general staff General Valery Gerasimov during their meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

In its morning update on Saturday, Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces continue to hold back Russian troops in the Kursk sector, pushing back against Russian claims that Ukraine has been fully dislodged from the territory.

In a statement, Mr Putin congratulated the Russian soldiers and commanders and said that Kyiv’s incursion had “completely failed”.

“The complete defeat of our enemy along Kursk’s border region creates the right conditions for further successes for our troops and in other important areas of the front,” he said.

The Ukrainian army stunned Russia in August 2024 by attacking across the border and taking control of an estimated 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles) of land.

The country’s leaders believed the capture of Russian territory might help in any future peace negotiations, but their gains were slowly eroded and Ukrainian troops continued to lose control of the territory throughout early 2025.

Gen Gerasimov also confirmed on Saturday that North Korean soldiers fought against Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region.

He said they took part in “combat missions shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen during the repelling of the Ukrainian incursion” and “demonstrated high professionalism, showed fortitude, courage and heroism in battle”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The news comes as US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Vatican City on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral.

The presidents met at St Peter’s Basilica for about 15 minutes and agreed to continue negotiations later on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said.

White House communications director Steven Cheung also confirmed the meeting and said they “met privately today and had a very productive discussion”.

Three people were killed overnight by Russian attacks across Ukraine, local officials also said.

Two people died in a strike on the town of Yarova in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, local governor Vadym Filashkin said in a post on social media.

Another person died in the Dnipropetrovsk region, said governor Serhiy Lysak.

Six people were injured, including an 88-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl, he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska among other dignitaries during the funeral of Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Evan Vucci/AP)

Shortly after arriving in Rome on Friday, Mr Trump said on social media that Ukraine and Russia should meet for “very high-level talks” on ending the three-year war sparked by Russia’s invasion.

His envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, and Mr Trump said both sides were “very close to a deal”.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday night, Mr Zelensky said that “very significant meetings may take place” in coming days, and that an unconditional ceasefire was needed.

“Real pressure on Russia is needed so that they accept either the American proposal to cease fire and move towards peace, or our proposal – whichever one can truly work and ensure a reliable, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, and then – a dignified peace and security guarantees,” he said.

“Diplomacy must succeed. And we are doing everything to make diplomacy truly meaningful and finally effective.”

Russia launched three missiles and 114 drones over Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force wrote in a statement on Saturday.

Sixty-six drones were destroyed and a further 31 decoy drones failed to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, Russian air defences shot down 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, the country’s Defence Ministry said.