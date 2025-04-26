Shropshire Star
Orange-clad crowds cram into Dutch cities to celebrate king’s birthday

Some areas reported overcrowding as the Netherlands enjoyed King’s Day ahead of Willem-Alexander’s 58th birthday.

By contributor Mike Corder, AP
Published
Herengrscht canal was jam-packed with boats
Thousands are partying as part of King’s Day (AP)

Across the Netherlands, people have donned orange clothes – from tuxedos to feather boas – as boats packed with revellers clogged Amsterdam’s canals to celebrate their king Willem-Alexander’s 58th birthday.

An official royal walkabout by the Dutch king and family members in the eastern town of Doetinchem started an hour later than planned so as not to clash with the funeral at the Vatican of Pope Francis.

Revellers in orange
King’s Day saw huge crowds in Amsterdam (AP)

In a video message, Willem-Alexander said the day of Dutch celebration “has two faces” due to the Pope’s funeral, and paid tribute to Francis.

“For many Catholics and non-Catholics, he was a source of inspiration,” the Dutch king said.

A lady in an orange vest top, with a canal in the background
Officials had urged people not to visit Amsterdam on the day of celebration (AP)

Although Willem-Alexander’s 58th birthday falls on Sunday, the King’s Day celebration was held a day earlier.

Festivities began on Friday night with street markets in the central city of Utrecht and parties in other towns and cities.

A Dutch canal packed with people
Many of the country’s canals were jammed with boats (AP)

By Saturday afternoon, some canals in the Dutch capital were crammed with boats, the water sometimes barely visible through the throngs of people and clouds of orange smoke from flares.

In a message on social media, Amsterdam Municipality said parts of the city were “too full” and urged people not to visit Amsterdam and “celebrate King’s Day somewhere else”.

People dancing in the streets
The party will continue long into the night (AP)

Other cities also reported that events were overcrowded.

In Amsterdam’s Vondel Park, children spread out blankets and sold unwanted toys, clothes and books in one of the many “free markets” that spring up on sidewalks and parks.

