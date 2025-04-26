Iran-US talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme have ended, source says
The person close to US mediator Steve Witkoff spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.
By contributor Associated Press Reporters
Published
Last updated
The third round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme have ended, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Iranian state television also acknowledged that they concluded, but it follows the pattern of the two earlier round of talks in Muscat and Rome.