Shropshire Star
Close

Iran-US talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme have ended, source says

The person close to US mediator Steve Witkoff spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.

By contributor Associated Press Reporters
Published
Last updated
Oman Iran
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, centre, and Omani foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi, left, walk through the Muscat International Book Fair in Oman (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The third round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme have ended, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person close to US mediator Steve Witkoff spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.

Iranian state television also acknowledged that they concluded, but it follows the pattern of the two earlier round of talks in Muscat and Rome.

Similar stories
Most popular