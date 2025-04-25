Weinstein accuser had ‘zero interest’ in sex with him, friend testifies

Friends of one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers described the woman as “distraught” when she told them of her alleged sexual assault at the hands of the Hollywood heavyweight, a court has heard.

Adding a new perspective to the ex-film producer’s retrial, a witness said on Thursday she had once suggested that accuser Miriam Haley date Weinstein, now aged 73, but Ms Haley baulked.

“She had zero interest in dating him or sleeping with him,” witness Christine Pressman said, describing Ms Haley as “distraught” when she later disclosed the alleged sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial on April 24 (Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool/AP)

Some of the emerging details show how this trial is a reprise — but not an exact repeat — of the 2020 trial in which Weinstein was initially convicted of rape and sexual assault.

That conviction has since been overturned.

Ms Pressman did not testify at the original trial. Prosecutors brought her in this time to support Ms Haley’s allegations, but Weinstein’s lawyers quizzed her about whether Ms Haley in fact had a willing sexual relationship with the Oscar-winning studio boss.“Never,” Ms Pressman said.

Ms Haley is a former production assistant on the Weinstein-produced television show Project Runway.

Weinstein maintains that he has never sexually assaulted or raped anyone.

His lawyers argue that his accusers agreed to sexual encounters with the Oscar-winning producer in hopes of getting ahead in the entertainment business.

Weinstein was transformed in 2017 from a Hollywood tycoon into a #MeToo movement villain after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him became public.

He was convicted in 2020 of raping aspiring actor Jessica Mann and forcing oral sex on Ms Haley.

New York’s highest court threw out the conviction last year, finding that the original trial judge had allowed prejudicial testimony.

FILE – Harvey Weinstein is escorted out of court following a bail hearing in 2019 (Mark Lennihan, File/AP)

The retrial includes an additional allegation of forcible oral sex on a different woman, former model Kaja Sokola.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

None of the accusers has testified yet, but two of Ms Haley’s friends took the stand on Thursday to attest that she told them about the alleged July 2006 sexual assault around that time.

Elizabeth Entin, Ms Haley’s former roommate, said a shaken Ms Haley told her that month that Weinstein had forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Echoing her testimony at the first trial, Ms Entin said she suggested Ms Haley call a lawyer, but her friend seemed disinclined.

Ms Pressman, however, said she advised against turning to police when the Finnish-born Ms Haley made a similar disclosure to her in August or September of 2006.

“I said, ‘Harvey Weinstein is the king of New York. He’s extremely powerful. You are not. You’re here on a tourist visa. Just let it go,’” the former model, musician and actor recalled.

She teared up as she added that she now knows her guidance “was wrong”.

Under questioning from Weinstein’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, Ms Pressman acknowledged that at some point before the alleged assault, she suggested Ms Haley date Weinstein.

Ms Pressman later explained that she had been frustrated by her friend’s taste in men — guys who Ms Pressman described as lanky, cerebral, “and broke”.

Ms Haley rejected the notion of dating Weinstein, she said. But Ms Bonjean went on to ask whether Ms Pressman knew that Ms Haley “had consensual sex with Mr Weinstein”.

Ms Pressman said her friend did no such thing.

Ms Haley testified at the original trial that she said “no, no, no” during the alleged assault.

A few weeks later, she did not protest when Weinstein pulled her towards a bed and had sex with her, she said, explaining that she simply “went numb”.

After jurors left for the day, Weinstein’s lawyers sought a mistrial, saying Ms Pressman’s testimony was prejudicial.

They were turned down by Judge Curtis Farber, who is now overseeing the case.

FILE – Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 2016 Oscars in Los Angeles (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File)

Ms Entin found herself answering questions about what she had said and written about the first trial itself, such as describing her participation as her “15 minutes of fame”.

Ms Entin said it was a joke.

And she was not asked about a recollection that made for a memorable and rare light moment at the first trial — a time when she said Weinstein showed up uninvited to the apartment she shared with Ms Haley and was chased around by Ms Entin’s pet chihuahua.

The judge had indicated he did not think having Ms Entin describe the purported episode was fair game for the trial.

The Associated Press does not identify people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they agree to be named.

Ms Haley, Ms Mann and Ms Sokola have done so.