Trump orders Justice Department to investigate top Democrat fundraising platform

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate the Democratic Party’s top fundraising platform.

Mr Trump, in an executive order signed on Thursday, directed attorney general Pam Bondi to investigate allegations made by Republicans that ActBlue allows illegal campaign donations.

Democrats, who had anticipated they would be targeted, condemned the move on Thursday.

ActBlue called it an “oppressive use of power” by the White House.

“The Trump Administration’s and GOP’s targeting of ActBlue is part of their brazen attack on democracy in America. Today’s escalation by the White House is blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump’s latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition,” ActBlue said in a statement.

Mr Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on April 23 (Alex Brandon/AP)

ActBlue said it would pursue “all legal avenues to protect and defend itself”.

“ActBlue will continue its mission and work undeterred and uninterrupted, providing a safe, secure fundraising platform for the millions of grassroots donors who rely on us.”

Mr Trump’s order directs Ms Bondi, in consultation with the Treasury Department, to investigate allegations that online fundraising platforms, and specifically ActBlue, have been used by some to “make ‘straw’ or ‘dummy’ contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees”.

The findings of the investigation will be reported back within 180 days, according to the order.

Since taking office, Mr Trump has sought to use the powers of the government to retaliate against his opponents, including ordering security clearances to be stripped and punishing law firms linked to prosecutors who have investigated him or who have ties to his adversaries.

ActBlue, which Democratic campaigns have used for two decades, has helped power an outpouring of small-dollar donations to candidates and causes.

It was so successful that Republicans eventually created a counterpart, WinRed — which Mr Trump did not target in the order.

Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley applauded the investigation, saying in a statement: “The Democrats’ Dark Money scam has gone on long enough.”

FILE – Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin (Rod Lamkey, Jr, File/AP)

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairwoman Suzan DelBene, Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chairwoman Kirsten Gillibrand, and Democratic Governors Association chairwoman Laura Kelly denounced the executive order in a joint statement.

“Donald Trump’s memorandum targeting ActBlue is designed to undermine democratic participation — and it’s no wonder why,” the statement said.

“He knows Americans are already fed up with his chaotic agenda that is driving the economy off a cliff, so he’s trying to block lawful grassroots donations from supporters giving just five dollars (£3.76) or 10 dollars (£7.52) to candidates who oppose him while further empowering the corrupt billionaires who already control his administration.”