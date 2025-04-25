Ecuador rattled by 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean

A strong 6.3 earthquake off Ecuador’s Pacific coast has shaken the northern part of the country, with some initial reports of damage to houses.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The earthquake was centred in the Pacific Ocean 13 miles north-east of the city of Esmeraldas, and it had a depth of 21.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Ecuador’s risk management office said on X that the earthquake was felt in at least 10 provinces, but it is still monitoring and assessing the situation.

Some local media showed images of Esmeraldas, the coastal town in the Pacific closest to the epicentre, where the facades of some houses suffered damage.

Esmeraldas is more than 183 miles north-west of Quito, Ecuador’s capital.

Ecuadorean authorities initially issued a tsunami alert for the Pacific coast, but it was cancelled a little later.