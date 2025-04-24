Trump signs executive orders targeting universities and education equity efforts

US President Donald Trump has ordered sharper scrutiny of America’s universities and the accreditors that oversee them.

It forms part of his escalating campaign to end what he calls “wokeness” and diversity efforts in education.

In a series of executive actions signed on Wednesday, Mr Trump targeted universities that he views as liberal adversaries to his political agenda.

One order called for harder enforcement of a federal law requiring universities to disclose their financial ties with foreign sources, while another called for a shakeup of the accrediting bodies that decide whether universities can accept federal financial aid awarded to students.

President Donald Trump is handed an executive order to sign by White House staff secretary Will Scharf (Alex Brandon/AP)

Universities’ financial ties with foreign sources have long been a concern among Republicans, especially ties with China and other countries with adversarial relationships with the US.

It became a priority during Mr Trump’s first term and reemerged last week as the White House grasped for leverage in its escalating battle with Harvard University.

The White House said it needed to take action because Harvard and other universities have routinely violated a federal disclosure law, which has been unevenly enforced since it was passed in the 1980s.

Known as Section 117 of the Higher Education Act, the law requires universities to disclose foreign gifts and contracts valued at 250,000 dollars (£188,455) or more.

In the executive order, Mr Trump calls on the Education Department and the attorney general to step up enforcement of the law and take action against universities that violate it, including a cutoff of federal money.

The Trump administration intends to “end the secrecy surrounding foreign funds in American educational institutions” and protect against “foreign exploitation,” the order said.

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order relating to school discipline policies as education secretary Linda McMahon listens in (Alex Brandon/AP)

It was applauded by Republicans, including Tim Walberg of Michigan, chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

He accused China of exploiting academic ties to steal research and “indoctrinate students”.

Another order aims at accrediting bodies that set standards universities must meet to accept federal financial aid from students.

Mr Trump campaigned on a promise to overhaul the industry, saying it was “dominated by Marxist Maniacs and lunatics”.

Often overlooked as an obscure branch of university oversight, accreditors play an important role in shaping universities in many aspects, with standards that apply all the way from universities’ governing boards to classroom curriculum.

Mr Trump’s executive order is the opening salvo in what could be a lengthy battle to overhaul the accrediting industry.

Chief among his priorities is to strip accreditors of diversity, equity and inclusion requirements imposed on universities.

Some accreditors have already dropped or stopped enforcing such standards amid Mr Trump’s DEI crackdown.

Mr Trump’s order calls on the government to suspend or terminate accreditors that discriminate in the name of DEI.

Instead, it calls on accreditors to focus more squarely on the student outcomes of universities and programs they oversee.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order relating to education (Alex Brandon/AP)

The president wants to make it easier for new accreditors to compete with the 19 that are now authorised to work on behalf of the federal government.

As it stands, new accreditors looking to be recognised by the government must undergo an arduous process that traditionally takes years.

Mr Trump’s order said it should be “transparent, efficient, and not unduly burdensome”.

“Instead of pushing schools to adopt a divisive DEI ideology, accreditors should be focused on helping schools improve graduation rates and graduates’ performance in the labour market,” education secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.