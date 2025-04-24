Russia has made ‘big concession’ by not taking over all of Ukraine, says Trump

Donald Trump said Russia has already made a “pretty big concession” to end the war in Ukraine by stopping short of taking control of the whole country.

But the notion is one that Ukraine and much of Europe have fiercely pushed back against, arguing that Russia pausing a land grab is hardly a concession.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Trump called on President Vladimir Putin to “STOP!” the attacks on Ukraine, a rare rebuke of the Russian leader by the US president.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying,” Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

President Donald Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held talks (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Russia struck Kyiv with an hours-long barrage of missiles and drones.

At least nine people were killed and more than 70 injured in the deadliest assault on the city since last July.

Mr Trump’s frustration is growing as a US-led effort to get a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia has not made progress.

The US president lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and accused him of prolonging the “killing field” by refusing to surrender the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula as part of a possible deal.

Mr Zelensky has repeated many times during the war that began when Russia invaded in February 2022 that recognising occupied territory as Russia’s is a red line for Ukraine.

He noted on Thursday that Ukraine had agreed to a US ceasefire proposal 44 days ago as a first step to a negotiated peace, but that Moscow’s attacks had continued.

Mr Trump is meeting Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss the war in Ukraine, US tariffs and other issues.

Norway, a member of Nato and strong supporter of Ukraine, shares a roughly 123-mile border with Russia.