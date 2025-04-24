Pope Francis’s doctor says the pontiff died at home ‘without suffering’

Pope Francis’s doctor found the pontiff with his eyes open and breathing normally, but unresponsive when he was called to the Vatican early on Monday morning, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.

Dr Sergio Alfieri co-ordinated Francis’s five-week hospital treatment for double pneumonia and continued to oversee the pope’s treatment after the pontiff returned to the Vatican on March 23 for two months of rest to allow a full recovery.

Dr Sergio Alfieri said the pope was breathing but did not respond (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Dr Alfieri was alerted at 5.30am on Monday by Francis’s health care assistant, Massimiliano Strappetti, that Francis had been stricken and needed to be taken to the hospital.

The doctor told Corriere that he arrived 20 minutes later.

“I went into his room, and he had his eyes open. I noted that he did not have respiratory issues, so I tried to call him but he did not respond,” Dr Alfieri was quoted as saying, adding that his lungs were clear and he was receiving supplemental oxygen. “He also did not respond to stimuli, even painful ones.

“In that moment, I understood there was nothing more to do. He was in a coma.”

Dr Alfieri said it was too risky moving Francis back to the Gemelli hospital, where he was treated for a complex respiratory infection that nearly killed him twice.

The pope died two hours after suffering a stroke (Alessandra Tarantino/File/AP)

Two hours after falling ill, the pope died, having suffered a stroke.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrived and said the rosary over the body, accompanied by the papal household staff, Dr Alfieri told the Milan daily.

“I gave him a caress, as a farewell,” the doctor said.

Vatican News has reported that the pope managed a gesture of farewell to Mr Strappetti after falling ill.

Dr Alfieri became the pope’s surgeon when he needed treatment for diverticulitis in 2021.

The Pope could not resist appearing in St Peter’s Square before crowds on Easter Sunday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Dr Alfieri tried to get him on a diet after the surgery.

“He had a big sweet tooth, and sometimes would go to the kitchen at the Santa Marta hotel for a midnight snack. He put on a dozen kilograms (nearly 30 pounds) too many. At times, I came off as too rigorous because he told me, ‘Remember to live with irony’.”

After the pope suffered several severe respiratory crises in hospital that required decisive treatment, the surgeon said: “We knew he wouldn’t return to his former condition, and that the infection had left another scar on his lungs.”

Still, “he improved with physical therapy. I saw him on Saturday, and I found him in good shape. I didn’t think it would be the last meeting,” Dr Alfieri told la Repubblica.

Though Francis was ordered to rest and avoid crowds for two months to recover, Dr Alfieri expressed understanding for the pope’s desire to return to work.

“Going back to work was part of his treatment, and he never exposed himself to dangers,″ Dr Alfieri told Corriere.

The pope’s doctor said that he believes ‘there were a series of things the pope had to do before dying’ and that he ‘returned home to be pope until the last instant’ (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Francis couldn’t resist appearing in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, which culminated with a long drive through the Easter crowd of 50,000 on the pope mobile, with several stops to bless children.

He also insisted on inviting health care workers from the Gemelli hospital to the Vatican before Easter, even though the doctor suggested they wait until the end of the two-month convalescence in June.

“I have the clear sensation now that there were a series of things he felt he had to do before dying,″ Dr Alfieri told Corriere.

“We knew he wanted to return home to be pope until the last instant, and he didn’t disappoint us.”