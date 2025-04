Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 28 people, Palestinians say

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 28 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

At least nine people were killed in a strike on a police station in the northern Jabaliya area, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it targeted a command and control centre for Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group.

The strikes on Gaza killed mostly women and children, the Health Ministry claimed (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

At least seven people were killed, including a mother and her two children, and another two children, in three strikes on the southern city of Khan Younis.

Strikes in central Gaza killed six people, including two women and two children.

An airstrike on a home in Gaza City killed four children and their parents, the Health Ministry said.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war over a month ago.

It has sealed off Gaza’s 2 million Palestinians from all food and other imports since the beginning of March to pressure Hamas to release hostages.

Israel has sealed off Gaza from imports of food and other supplies to pressure Hamas to release hostages (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 59 captives, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 hostages.

Most have since been released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants.

Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.