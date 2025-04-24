Carlos Santana postpones second Texas tour stop after positive test for Covid-19

Carlos Santana has postponed a second Texas concert after testing positive for Covid-19.

The guitar virtuoso’s official Facebook page said he is scrubbing Thursday night’s stop on his Oneness Tour at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas and will rest at his hotel.

He previously postponed a Tuesday night concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

Manager Michael Vrionis initially said 77-year-old Santana was suffering from dehydration in an email to The Associated Press (AP), and later provided the update after the Covid-19 diagnosis, saying the second show would be postponed out of caution.

Carlos Santana performing at Wembley Arena in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The tour, which began on April 16 in Highland, California, is expected to resume with a Friday night concert in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and a Saturday show in Tulsa.

The cancelled Texas dates will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern,” the Facebook statement said.

“Carlos is looking forward to seeing you all very soon. Please hang onto your tickets.”

Next week, Santana is scheduled to perform in Nashville and at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival before heading to Las Vegas for his An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency.

Earlier this month, Santana told the AP that fans could expect “a whole lot of energy and freshness and high consciousness and hope and courage” from his Oneness Tour.