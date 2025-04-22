US Homeland Security Secretary’s purse stolen from restaurant – officials

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen at a Washington DC restaurant on Sunday night, according to department officials.

The department said in an email that Ms Noem had money in her purse to buy gifts for her children and grandchildren and to pay for Easter dinner and other activities.

The department did not specify what was stolen, but CNN — which was first to report the story — said the thief took about 3,000 US dollars (£2,240) in cash, as well as Ms Noem’s keys, driver’s licence, passport, cheques, makeup bag, medication and homeland security badge.

Ms Noem had cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner and other activities for her family at Easter, the department said.

The Homeland Security Secretary is protected by US Secret Service agents. The Secret Service referred questions about the incident to Homeland Security headquarters.