Harvard sues Trump administration to stop the freeze of £1.6 billion in grants

Harvard University announced that it has filed suit to halt a federal freeze on more than 2.2 billion dollars (£1.6 billion) in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration’s demands to limit activism on campus.

In an April 11 letter to Harvard, the Trump administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university and changes to its admissions policies.

It also demanded that the university audit its views of diversity on campus and stop recognising some student clubs.

The administration has argued that universities allowed antisemitism to go unchecked at campus protests last year against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Harvard president Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the demands.

Hours later, the government froze billions of dollars in federal funding.

“The Government has not — and cannot — identify any rational connection between antisemitism concerns and the medical, scientific, technological, and other research it has frozen that aims to save American lives, foster American success, preserve American security, and maintain America’s position as a global leader in innovation,” said the lawsuit, filed in Boston federal court.

The lawsuit added: “Nor has the Government acknowledged the significant consequences that the indefinite freeze of billions of dollars in federal research funding will have on Harvard’s research programs, the beneficiaries of that research, and the national interest in furthering American innovation and progress.”



Within hours, the White House lashed back.



“The gravy train of federal assistance to institutions like Harvard, which enrich their grossly overpaid bureaucrats with tax dollars from struggling American families, is coming to an end,” White House spokesman Harrison Fields said in an email on Monday.

“Taxpayer funds are a privilege, and Harvard fails to meet the basic conditions required to access that privilege.”



For the Trump administration, Harvard presents the first major hurdle in its attempt to force change at universities that Republicans say have become hotbeds of liberalism and antisemitism.

A part of that is targeting research funding, which has fueled scientific breakthroughs but has become an easy source of leverage for the Trump administration.



In its letter earlier this month, the administration told Harvard to impose tougher discipline on protesters and to screen international students for those who are “hostile” to “American values”.

It also called for broad leadership reforms at the university, admissions policy changes and the end of college recognition for some student clubs.

The government also demanded that Harvard audit its faculty and student body to ensure diverse viewpoints in every department and, if necessary, diversify by admitting additional students and hiring new faculty.



Last Monday, Harvard said it would not comply, citing the First Amendment.

The following day, president Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform, questioning whether the university should lose its tax-exempt status “if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’”



The lawsuit follows one filed earlier this month by the American Association of University Professors demanding a federal judge declare unlawful and put aside a pending review and investigation of Harvard’s funding.



The university frames the government’s demands as a threat not only to the Ivy League school but to the autonomy the Supreme Court has long granted American universities.



“Today, we stand for the values that have made American higher education a beacon for the world,” Mr Garber wrote on Monday to the Harvard community.

“We stand for the truth that colleges and universities across the country can embrace and honour their legal obligations and best fulfil their essential role in society without improper government intrusion,” he added.