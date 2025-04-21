What are the church’s rites for the death of a pope?

The death of a pope starts a centuries-old ritual involving sacred oaths by the cardinals electing a successor, the piercing of ballots with a needle and thread after they’re counted, and then burning them to produce either the white or black smoke to signal if there’s a new leader for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

But before the cardinals convene in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave to elect a new pope, the Church enters a period called “sede vacante” or “the vacant See”.

Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell will tun the administrative and financial duties until a new pope is elected (Vatican Media via AP)

– Who is in charge now?

After the pope has died, the camerlengo, or chamberlain, must certify the death and seal the papal apartment. He runs administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.

The largely ceremonial job of camerlengo is currently held by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born American head of the Vatican’s laity office, who also announced the death on Monday morning.

Nearly all prefects of Vatican offices lose their jobs when a pope dies, but a few stay on, including the foreign minister and the master of liturgical ceremonies, who plays a key role in assembling the conclave.

The dean of the College of Cardinals summons the cardinals for the funeral, presiding at the Mass before the conclave begins. That position is currently held by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the retired head of the Vatican’s office for bishops.

The coffin will be transferred to St Peter’s Basilica (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

– What happens next?

The death of a pope begins a precise sequence of events that include the confirmation of death in the pontiff’s home, the transfer of the coffin to St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing, a funeral Mass and burial.

Interment must take place between the fourth and sixth day after his death.

The first formal liturgical ritual for Francis will occur at 8pm (6pm GMT) on Monday, with the confirmation of the pope’s death and the placement of the body in the coffin.

Those invited to attend the ceremony, in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived, are the dean of the College of Cardinals, any relatives of the pope, and the director and vice director of the Vatican’s health department.

Mourners will be able to pay their respects at a public viewing (Alastair Grant/AP)

– Will there be a public viewing?

According to the new rites and rituals Francis approved last year, his body will remain in the chapel for a few days before being brought for public viewing in St Peter’s Basilica.

The Vatican has said that the general public will likely be able to begin paying their final respects to Pope Francis starting on Wednesday.

The final date will be confirmed after the cardinals gather for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Francis’s coffin will be moved from the chapel of Domus Santa Marta hotel, where he lived, to St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing for around three days.

In a change ordered by Francis, his body will no longer be placed on an elevated bier on the basilica, rather the wooden coffin will be placed facing the pews.

The funeral mass and burial will take place before the cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel for the conclave (Pier Paolo Cito/AP/File)

– When will the funeral be?

The funeral mass will be held in St Peter’s and the burial will follow. Though no date has yet been announced for the funeral, it must be held between four and six days after the death.

In November 2024, Francis reformed the rites to be used for his funeral, simplifying them to emphasise his role as a mere bishop and allowing for burial outside the Vatican.

Francis has chosen to be buried in St Mary Major Basilica, where his favourite icon of the Virgin Mary, the Salus Populi Romani, is located.

After the funeral, there are nine days of official mourning, known as the “novendiali”.

During this period, the cardinals will arrive in Rome.

To give everyone time to assemble, the conclave must begin 15 to 20 days after the “sede vacante” is declared, although it can start sooner if the cardinals agree.