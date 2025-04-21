Instagram tries using AI to determine if teenagers are pretending to be adults

Instagram is beginning to test the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to determine whether children are lying about their ages on the app, parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday.

Meta has been using AI to determine people’s ages for some time, the company said, but the photo and video-sharing app will now “proactively” look for accounts it suspects belong to teenagers even if they entered an inaccurate date of birth when they signed up.

If it is determined that a user is misrepresenting their age, the account will automatically become a teen account, which has more restrictions than an adult account.

Teen accounts are private by default. Private messages are restricted so teenagers can only receive them from people they follow or are already connected to.

“Sensitive content”, such as videos of people fighting or those promoting cosmetic procedures, will be limited, Meta said.

Student in California use their mobile phones after unlocking the pouches that prevent them being used during the school day (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)

Teenagers will also get notifications if they are on Instagram for more than 60 minutes and a “sleep mode” will be enabled that turns off notifications and sends auto-replies to direct messages from 10pm until 7am.

Meta has said it trains its AI to look for signals, such as the type of content the account interacts with, profile information, and when the account was created, to determine the owner’s age.

The heightened measures come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how their platform affects the mental health and wellbeing of younger users.

A growing number of US states are also trying to pass age verification laws, although they have faced court challenges.

Meta and other social media companies support putting the onus on app stores to verify ages amid criticism that they do not do enough to make their products safe for children — or verify that no-one under the age of 13 uses them.

Instagram will also send notifications to parents “with information about how they can have conversations with their teens on the importance of providing the correct age online”, the company said.