Vatican’s Easter Mass opens without Pope Francis

The Vatican celebrated Easter on Sunday without Pope Francis presiding, as the pontiff continues his recovery from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia.

In his place, Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica, celebrated the open-air Mass before thousands of people in St Peter’s Square on a chilly but sunny spring morning.

Francis, 88, has only appeared in public a handful of times since returning to the Vatican on March 23, after a 38-day hospital stay.

He missed the solemn services of Good Friday and Holy Saturday leading up to Easter, but he was expected to make an appearance on Sunday, according to the Mass booklet and liturgical plans released by the Vatican.

Missionaries of Charity nuns arrive for the Easter mass (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Easter is the most joyful moment in the Christian liturgical calendar, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion.

This year, Easter is being celebrated on the same day by Catholics and Orthodox Christians, and has been marked by Russia’s announcement of a temporary Easter truce in its war in Ukraine.

Easter at the Vatican traditionally involves a Mass and the pope’s Urbi et Orbi blessing (Latin for “to the city and the world”), a speech delivered from the loggia over the basilica entrance which is usually a roundup of global hotspots and human suffering.

It remained to be seen if Francis will appear to give the speech or just impart the apostolic blessing at the end.

Nuns wait for the start of the Easter mass in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Francis has sharply cut back his workload as he follows doctors’ orders of two months of convalescence and respiratory therapy to improve his lung function.

It still seems to require great effort for him to project his voice, and his breathing remains laboured.

Before Sunday, his biggest outing had been a visit to Rome’s central prison to spend Holy Thursday with inmates.

The visit made clear his priorities as he slowly recovers: to spend time with the people most on the margins.