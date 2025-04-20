Netanyahu says Israel has ‘no choice’ but to continue fighting in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has “no choice” but to continue fighting in Gaza and will not end the war before destroying Hamas, freeing the hostages and ensuring that the territory will not present a threat to Israel.

The prime minister also repeated his vow to make sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

Mr Netanyahu is under growing pressure at home not only from families of hostages and their supporters, but also from reservist and retired Israeli soldiers, who question the continuation of the war after Israel shattered a ceasefire last month.

In his statement, he said Hamas has rejected Israel’s latest proposal to free half the hostages in return for another temporary truce.

Hamas has said it will only free the remaining hostages in return for an Israeli withdrawal and a lasting ceasefire, as called for in the agreement that Israel ended.

Israeli strikes meanwhile killed more than 90 people in 48 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said on Saturday.

Israeli troops have been increasing their attacks to pressure Hamas to release the hostages and disarm.

Children and women were among the 15 people killed overnight, according to hospital staff.

At least 11 dead were in the southern city of Khan Younis, several of them in a tent in the Muwasi area where hundreds of thousands of displaced people stay, hospital workers said.

Israel has designated it as a humanitarian zone.

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of their relatives killed in an Israeli army airstrike, during their funeral in Khan Younis (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Mourners cradled and kissed the faces of the dead. A man stroked a child’s forehead with his finger before body bags were closed.

“Omar is gone, I wish it was me,” one brother cried out.

Four other people were killed in strikes in Rafah city, including a mother and her daughter, according to the European Hospital, where the bodies were taken.

Later on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike on a group of civilians west of Nuseirat in central Gaza killed one person, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

Israel’s military in a statement said it killed more than 40 militants over the weekend.

Separately, the military said a soldier was killed on Saturday in northern Gaza and confirmed it was the first soldier death since Israel resumed the war on March 18.

People take part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages, in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it ambushed Israeli forces operating east of Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

Israel has vowed to intensify attacks across Gaza and occupy indefinitely large “security zones” inside the small coastal strip of more than two million people.

Israel also has blockaded Gaza for the past six weeks, again barring the entry of food and other goods.

This week, aid groups raised the alarm, saying thousands of children have become malnourished and most people are barely eating one meal a day as stocks dwindle, according to the United Nations.

The head of the World Health Organisation’s eastern Mediterranean office, Dr. Hanan Balkhy, on Friday urged the new US ambassador in Israel, Mike Huckabee, to push the country to lift Gaza’s blockade so medicines and other aid can enter.

“I would wish for him to go in and see the situation first hand,” she said.

Palestinians mourn over the body of Kinan Edwan, two, killed in an Israeli army airstrike (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefire agreements or other deals. Hamas currently holds 59 hostages, 24 of them believed to be alive.

Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The war has destroyed vast parts of Gaza and most of its food production capabilities.

About 90% of the population is displaced, with hundreds of thousands of people living in tent camps and bombed-out buildings.

Frustration has been growing on both sides, with rare public protests against Hamas in Gaza and continued weekly rallies in Israel pressing the government to reach a deal to bring all hostages home.

Thousands of Israelis joined protests on Saturday pressing for a deal.

“Do what you should have done a long time ago. Bring them all back now and in one deal. And if this means to stop the war, then stop the war,” former hostage Omer Shem Tov told a rally in Tel Aviv.