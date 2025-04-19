Iran and US conclude second round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme

A second round of negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme has ended after several hours of talks, Iranian state television reported.

There was no immediate indication of how the talks went at the Oman embassy in Rome’s Camilluccia neighbourhood.

A convoy carrying US envoy Steve Witkoff left as Iranian state TV made its report.

A US official confirmed the talks had ended.

Iranian officials described the talks as indirect, like those last weekend in Muscat, Oman, with Omani foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi shuttling between the two sides in different rooms.

At risk is a possible US or Israeli military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, or the Iranians following through on threats to pursue an atomic weapon.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East have spiked over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and after US air strikes targeting Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels killed more than 70 people and wounded dozens more.