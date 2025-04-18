Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia ‘coming to a head’, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are “coming to a head” and insisted that neither side is “playing” him in his push to end the grinding war.

Mr Trump spoke after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier in the day that the U.S. may “move on” from trying to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if there is no progress in the coming days, after months of efforts have failed to bring an end to the fighting.

“Now, if for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say you’re foolish. You are fools, you horrible people,” Trump said.

“And we’re going to just take a pass. But hopefully, we won’t have to do that.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives at the Quai d’Orsayin Paris (Julien de Rosa/AP)

Mr Rubio’s dour assessment about the state of negotiations came after landmark talks in Paris among US, Ukrainian and European officials produced outlines for steps toward peace and appeared to make some long-awaited progress.

Another meeting is expected next week in London, and Mr Rubio suggested it could be decisive in determining whether the Trump administration continues its involvement.

“We are now reaching a point where we need to decide whether this is even possible or not,” Rubio told reporters in Paris.

“Because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on. It’s not our war. We have other priorities to focus on.”

Marco Rubio, centre, and Gunter Sautter of Germany’s ministry of foreign affairs, right, meet in Paris (Julien de Rosa, Pool via AP)

He said the US administration wants to decide “in a matter of days”.

The State Department said Mr Rubio issued the same warning in a phone call Friday with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, telling him that “if a clear path to peace does not emerge soon, the United States will step back from efforts to broker peace”.

Mr Trump said “Marco is right” that the dynamic of the negotiations must change, but stopped short of saying he’s ready to walk away from peace negotiations.

“Well, I don’t want to say that,” Mr Trump said. “But we want to see it end.”

A Russian BM-21 ‘Grad’ self-propelled 122mm multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry via AP)

Mr Rubio’s comments stepped up pressure on both sides to reach a peace deal, even as the US and Ukraine made progress on a minerals agreement that Mr Trump has sought to recoup billions of dollars in military assistance that Washington has sent Kyiv since Russia’s full scale invasion in February 2022.

They also indicated the road to a complete truce will be long and mired with contention, despite Mr Trump repeatedly claiming on the campaign trail that he could end the war within a day.

Mr Trump said last month that he was “being a little bit sarcastic”.

Coming out of the Paris talks, the Americans are ready to use both carrot and stick strategies with Russia and understand the need for “a relationship of force that allows them to get commitments from both sides”, said a French diplomatic official who took part in the talks but was not authorised to comment publicly.

The Americans and Europeans discussed sanctions but “not the question of easing sanctions” on Russia. The official said the European Union needs to use “all instruments at our disposition,” notably to have levers of influence over the Russians to ensure they commit to eventual promises.

US vice president JD Vance struck a more hopeful tone in Rome on Friday, ahead of talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We think we have some interesting things to report on, of course in private,” he said.

On the negotiations, he said: “I won’t prejudge them, but we do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war, this very brutal war, to a close.”